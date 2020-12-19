How to Watch NFL Saturday Live on NFL Network Live for Free

If you haven’t already make sure your calendar is clear your schedule for the day as the NFL holds two games you won’t want to miss. First up is a face-off between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. ET. That game will be followed by the Green Bay Packers going against the Carolina Panthers at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both games will be broadcasted exclusively NFL Network.

How to Watch the NFL Saturday

When: Saturday, Dec. 19 at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

In a typical year, college football would have wrapped by now and the NFL would be placing today’s games as an effort lure in more viewers. However, because COVID-19 has upended all regular schedules, a few college matches will also be taking place today.

Nonetheless, you won’t want to miss what the NFL is cooking today. The Broncos are coming in after murmurs that the team would cancel circulated yesterday. The team was forced to cancel their walkthrough practice after a staff member was diagnosed with the coronavirus, as reported by Broncos Wire. This is the 23rd diagnosis of a known member of the team, as they previously had 22 known players, coaches and executives impacted by the virus.

Meanwhile, the Packers are currently boasting the NFL’s top-scoring offense at 31.5 points per game, according to CBS Sports. Though they fumbled a two-touchdown lead against the Indianapolis Colts back in November, the team has performed well since. They were able to pull of a 31-24 over the Detroit Lions last week, even though they were trailing in the beginning.

For the Panthers, it’s going to be a matter of truly stepping up. The team has done a great job of adapting even though they had a lot of changes to their roster. With quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and running back Christian McCaffrey riddled with injuries, the team just has to remain competitive.

