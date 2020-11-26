How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Day 2020 Football Games Live Online Without Cable

While many people won’t be able to be with their families this year for Thanksgiving Day, it’s nice to know that not all traditions will be cast away. And just like how your plans might have changed, the NFL’s has too — as the Steelers and Ravens game has been moved from Thanksgiving to Sunday.

Fortunately, there is still football — with the Houston Texans playing first, going against the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Washington Football Team faces the Dallas Cowboys in the other matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

When: Begins Thursday, Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS & FOX

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The match up between the Detroit Lions and the Houston Texans will be the second time the teams have played each other for Thanksgiving as they are in two different divisions. Nonetheless, we expect fireworks from this game seeing as though the Texans beat the Lions 34-31 in the last go round.

The Lions’ quarterback Matthew Stafford was one of their stars in the 2012 match up but he has his work cut out for him as he’ll be going up against the Texans’ Deshaun Watson who has been one of the best passers this season.

If the Lions vs the Texans doesn’t do it for you, the match up between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys is sure to get you out of that Turkey Day slump. These two rivalries go at it again for the 10th time on Thanksgiving and it’s sure to be fiery as Washington comes in aiming to break that 8-1 lead the Cowboys have over them. The game is high stakes not only because the teams are looking to outperform each other on this special day, but also whomever wins gets the first position in the NFC East.

While the Baltimore Ravens were supposed to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the night cap, the game has been postponed due to COVID concerns.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Thanksgiving Day Football live on FOX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options