How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Day 2021 Football Games Live Online Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving Day without football. For the 2021 Thanksgiving Day games, we once again have three games with the Detroit Lions starting the action against Chicago Bears at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX. The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Buffalo Bills at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

How to Watch NFL’s Thanksgiving Day Football Games

Bears vs. Lions: 12:30pm ET (FOX)

In the matchup between the Bears and Lions, Andy Dalton will lead the Bears at QB replacing Justin Fields. For the Lions, they will look to RB D’Andre Swift, who has been the key to their offense in recent weeks.

Raiders vs. Cowboys: 4:30pm ET (CBS)

Micah Parsons will hope to cause all types of problems against the Las Vegas Raiders. For the Cowboys to win though, they will need better performances from Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot. For the Raiders, they are looking to get above .500 by feasting on an injured Cowboys offense, who may be without CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper.

Saints vs. Bills: 8:20pm ET (NBC)

In the late-night matchup, the Bills are looking to get back into form. They got blown out by the Colts and only put up 15 points last week. Outside of their win against the Jets, they only put up 6 the week before against the Jaguars. They will need more from Josh Allen and the offense to beat the Saints.

The Saints are banged up, but they will need their running game with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara to help supplement a passing game from backup Trevor Siemian.

How to Stream the 2021 NFL’s Thanksgiving Day Football Games Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Thanksgiving Day Football live on FOX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99$4.99
CBS---$9.99
Fox---
NBC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS, Fox, and NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS, Fox, and NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS, Fox, and NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS, Fox, and NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox and NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

2021 NFL Thanksgiving Games

