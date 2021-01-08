How to Watch 2021 NFL Wild Card Weekend Live Online Without Cable

The NFL’s playoffs are finally upon us and this weekend’s Wild Card games have an additional two games, thanks to the league’s new expanded playoff format. The weekend begins with three games played on Saturday, and an additional three on Sunday. First up are the Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills. Their game will be broadcast on CBS beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET.

How to Watch The NFL Wild Card Weekend

When: Begins Saturday, Jan. 9 at 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, Fox, ESPN, ABC, NBC, Freeform, Nickelodeon

After the Colts and the Bills play their game, the LA Rams face off against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:40 p.m. ET on Fox and will be followed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team at 8:15 p.m on NBC.

On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans will serve as the opener at 1:05 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The game will be available on six different networks in ESPN’s first NFL Wild Card Megacast. ESPN and ABC will be the traditional feed, ESPN2 will air The Film Room will real time analysis from the NFL Countdown crew. Freeform will have a Watch Party with Jesse Palmer, Maria Taylor, and performance by DJ Khaled.

The game will also be first NFL playoff matchup to stream on ESPN+. The telecast will focus on analytics, sports betting, and game odds with the crew from NFL Live and Daily Wager.

The Chicago Bears go against the New Orleans Saints at 4:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon, and will also be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Nickelodeon’s telecast will feature “Nick-themed elements” with Nick star Lex Lumpkin serving as a reporter.

The Cleveland Browns’ matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be the headliner, airing on NBC at 8:15 p.m. ET and live streaming on Peacock.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These providers allow you to watch the Wild Card Games live on CBS, Fox, ESPN, ABC, NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

