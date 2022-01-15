How to Watch 2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoff Games Live For Free Without Cable

The NFL’s bringing a full slate of Wild Card playoff action this weekend with six games featuring some of the best teams in the league. We’ll have two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and the first-ever Monday night playoff game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Here’s how you can watch all the NFL playoff action without a cable subscription.

How to Watch NFL Wild Card Weekend Live Without Cable on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and More

Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Here’s the schedule of games headed our way this weekend:

Saturday, January 15

Time Matchup Network 4:30 PM ET Las Vegas Raiders (5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (4) NBC, Peacock 8:15 PM ET New England Patriots (6) vs. Buffalo Bills (3) CBS, Paramount+

Both games will be available to premium members of their company’s respective streaming services — Peacock and Paramount+

Sunday, January 16

Time Matchup Network 1:00 PM ET Philadelphia Eagles (7) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2) FOX 4:30 PM ET San Francisco 49ers (6) vs. Dallas Cowboys (3) CBS, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video 8:15 PM ET Pittsburgh Steelers (7) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (2) NBC, Peacock

You can also watch the 1 PM tilt between the Eagles and Bucs in 4K in the Fox Sports App. The 49ers/Cowboys game will also be available on Amazon Prime Video, with a simulcast of the CBS feed. You can also choose to listen to the game with the play-by-play with the duo of Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer.

Monday, January 17

Time Matchup Network 8:15 PM ET Arizona Cardinals (5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (4) ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

ESPN’s first Monday night Wild Card game will feature the NFC’s highest-seeded Wild Card team against the NFC West champions as the Arizona Cardinals travel to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

Fans able to watch the traditional telecast (ESPN, ABC and ESPN+), Between the Lines, which features NFL Live and Daily Wager commentators (ESPN+), and feature a “Manningcast,” hosted by former NFL QBs Peyton and Eli Manning (ESPN2 and ESPN+).

How to Stream NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2022 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch the NFL Playoffs on a variety of networks using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Paramount Plus.

All Live TV Streaming Options

NFL Futures Picks: Wild Card Weekend

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2zbTrZhETM)