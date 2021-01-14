How to Watch NHL Games on Sinclair-Owned Fox Sports RSNs Without Cable or Satellite

If you’re a fan of one of 12 NHL teams that play on a Fox Sports Regional Sports Network (soon to be Bally Sports), you used to have a number of options to stream your favorite hockey team.

But, over the past 18 months, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV each dropped them from their Live TV Streaming Service. Then this week, AT&T TV NOW shut down their service to new customers – and instead introduced new “no-contract” AT&T TV plans.

So what is a fan to do? While Sinclair is expected to launch a direct-to-consumer service in late-2021, with puck drop of a new NHL season beginning these are your options to stream Fox Sports RSNs on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, and your computer.

1. AT&T TV (No Contract Plans)

AT&T TV is the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Fox Sports RSNs.

If you don’t want a contract, you can sign-up for their $84.99 AT&T TV Choice Plan. In addition to your local Fox Sports RSN, you will get all Top 35 Cable channels. If you upgrade to their $94.99 AT&T TV Premier Plan, you will also get NHL Network.

For a limited time, you will also get NBA League Pass Premium and HBO Max included for a year.

2. AT&T TV (2-Year Contract)

The same AT&T TV “Choice” plan is $65 a month with a two year contract, but that is only for the first year (then its $110/month) and doesn’t include the ~$8.50 RSN Fee.

The biggest benefit to signing a two-year contract is that you get a 500 Hour DVR (as compared to 20 Hours on the no-contract plan) and a Android TV streaming device included.

3. TV Everywhere Credentials

When you (or someone in your household) subscribes a cable, satellite, or streaming bundle that carry Fox Sports RSNs, you will get access to the Fox Sports Go App, which will give you access to live games of your local Fox Sports RSN. This will work on your streaming player like Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku – or your mobile device.

Unfortunately, right now there is no way to sign-up for Fox Sports Go without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, so you will have to hope someone in your family does.

4. Out-Of-Market Package + VPN

With it being more difficult to get Fox Sports RSNs, some fans are going to resort to “alternative” ways to get games. While with out-of-market packages you can’t stream local games, during previous carriage disputes some fans have changed their location with a VPN like ExpressVPN, so they could stream local games.

Depending on the out-of-market package like NHL.TV – you’re mileage might vary. But, with it being harder to get channels, this is definitely a route that we expect a lot of streamers are planning to try.

What Fox Sports RSNs Carry Local Sports Teams?

FOX Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams.

What Streaming Services Offer Fox Sports RSNs?

Some Fox Sports RSNs (like Fox Sports New Orleans and Fox Sports Indiana), while not available directly from the AT&T TV and AT&T TV NOW interface – can be access in the Fox Sports Go App.