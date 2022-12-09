How to Watch ‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About 'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again'

The Disney+ original movie takes viewers to the American Museum of Natural History, where Larry Daley’s son Nick is now working as the night watchman while on summer break from high school. The lively museum occupants have scared off all of the other night watchmen who have been willing to give the position a chance. That’s when Nick comes in because he’s already had experience at the museum, but this opportunity is unlike anything he’s done before. The trailer suggests that he’s in for a great big adventure.

At nighttime, when the ancient tablet brings the museum back to life, Nick has the chance to visit with the occupants and explore the exhibits. However, he soon has a challenge on his hands. A ruler named Kahmunrah breaks free and is on a mission to unlock the Egyptian underworld to free its Army of the Dead. Will Nick be able to save the day with the help of his trustworthy sidekicks?

“Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again” stars the following voice talents: Joshua Bassett, Jamie Demetriou, Alice Isaaz, Gillian Jacobs, Joseph Kamal, Thomas Lennon, Zachary Levi, Akmal Saleh, Kieran Sequoia, Jack Whitehall, Bowen Yang, and Steve Zahn.

Can you watch 'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again' for free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

Can you watch 'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again' offline?

Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again'?

You can watch Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

