How to Watch ‘Nightmare Alley’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

Disney announced that the Searchlight Pictures thriller starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett “Nightmare Alley” from Guillermo del Toro is streaming on Hulu and HBO Max simultaneously on Tuesday, February 1. Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max or Subscription to Hulu.

Set in 1940s New York, down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) works as a carnival worker. He uses his charm on clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her washed-up mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) to extract knowledge that will craft his golden ticket to success. By abusing this talent to exploit the wealthy elite with loyal Molly (Rooney Mara) by his side, Stanton makes a plan to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins). However, as he becomes more entangled in the web, matters only get worse when he crosses paths with a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett).

The streaming release of “Nightmare Alley” comes less than two months after the psychological thriller was released exclusively in theaters, on December 17.

This was part of the agreement between Disney and WarnerMedia to share co-exclusive rights to certain 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures titles during their Pay 1 window. Some of these titles are first exclusive on one streaming service before being added to another. In this instance, the film is shared on Hulu and HBO Max at the same time.

The ensemble cast includes Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, David Strathairn, Ron Perlman, and Mary Steenburgen.

