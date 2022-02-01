How to Watch ‘Nightmare Alley’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android
Disney announced that the Searchlight Pictures thriller starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett “Nightmare Alley” from Guillermo del Toro is streaming on Hulu and HBO Max simultaneously on Tuesday, February 1. Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max or Subscription to Hulu.
How to Watch ‘Nightmare Alley’ Premiere
- When: Tuesday, February 1
- TV: HBO Max or Hulu
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max or Subscription to Hulu
About ‘Nightmare Alley’
Set in 1940s New York, down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) works as a carnival worker. He uses his charm on clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her washed-up mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) to extract knowledge that will craft his golden ticket to success. By abusing this talent to exploit the wealthy elite with loyal Molly (Rooney Mara) by his side, Stanton makes a plan to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins). However, as he becomes more entangled in the web, matters only get worse when he crosses paths with a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett).
The streaming release of “Nightmare Alley” comes less than two months after the psychological thriller was released exclusively in theaters, on December 17.
This was part of the agreement between Disney and WarnerMedia to share co-exclusive rights to certain 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures titles during their Pay 1 window. Some of these titles are first exclusive on one streaming service before being added to another. In this instance, the film is shared on Hulu and HBO Max at the same time.
The ensemble cast includes Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, David Strathairn, Ron Perlman, and Mary Steenburgen.
Nightmare Alley
An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.
Does HBO Max Have a Free Trial?
No, HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial. However, if you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which is 16% savings.
You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu?
Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.