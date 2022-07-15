How to Watch ‘Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

No comic takes private thoughts and makes them public knowledge like Nikki Glaser, and she’s bringing it to the HBO stage for the first time! In the HBO Max exclusive one-hour special, “Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth” promises to assault your ears with the comic’s irreverent style and punchy delivery. From bad boys to baby talk, watch Glaser bare it all on Saturday, July 15 with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth’

When: Saturday, July 15 10 p.m. ET

TV: HBO, HBO Max

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

About ‘Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth’

If there’s one thing Nikki Glaser — the host of “FBoy Island” is good at, it’s “filth.” The comedienne has made her mark by discussing dating, sex, and (of course) her most intimate of intimates. For the first time, she brings it all to HBO, the birthplace of the comedy special! HBO offers Glaser the perfect platform for expounding on aging and dating woes in a way that keeps audiences in stitches.

“Good Clean Filth” is Glaser’s third comedy special, following her previous performances “Perfect” and “Bangin'” on Comedy Central and Netflix respectively. Taped in front of a sold-out audience at the Paramount Theater in Denver, Col., Glaser covers a variety of topics including sex, dating “advice” and inducing nuptials. With her laser focus on all subjects considered taboo, Glaser hopes to be the kind of voice of empowerment her teenage self yearned for.

Can You Stream ‘Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth’ for Free?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial at this time. New and existing subscribers will have access to the special on Saturday, July 15, and can tune in to the HBO channel at 10 p.m. ET.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth’ on HBO Max?

