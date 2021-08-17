 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeremy Milliner

Nine Perfect Strangers is a limited series adaptation premiering on Hulu on Wednesday, August 18 with a simple premise - nine people who’ve never met arrive at a scenic health and wellness resort to combat their inner demons. But everything is not as it seems. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch Nine Perfect Strangers

About Nine Perfect Strangers

While it may start out simple, beneath the placid surface lurks a darkness that none of the guests could ever expect. Masha (Nicole Kidman) is managing the resort, and she promises healing and transformation to alleviate the visitors’ stress. Hulu describes the resort director as “a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.” After the 8/18 premiere, new episodes arrive each week.

Masha’s honeyed words are captivating to any human with a conflicted soul. “You want to get well? You want to heal?” she asks in the trailer. “Surrender yourself to me. I’m going to fix you.” The allure is strong, but it does seem to good to be true. Francis (Melissa McCarthy) is dubious as to whether Masha is “the real deal” and she’s not alone in her skepticism. The group is determined to find answers, even if it means obeying her strict schedule, confiding their deepest secrets in one another, or even getting buried alive. Besides, what’s there to worry? Masha insists that everything her employees are going through is standard and safe. “There is nothing to fear,” she insists, “because this is going to change everything.”

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the titular New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty. In addition to Kidman and McCarthy, the Hulu series will also star Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto. Catch the premiere on Wednesday, August 18 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

On Which Devices Can You Stream Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

Official Trailer for 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

