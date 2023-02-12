 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN2

How to Watch No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 LSU Women’s College Basketball Game Live Online Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

It’s a clash of women’s college basketball titans as the top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks visit the third-ranked LSU Lady Tigers. March is quickly approaching and both teams would love nothing more than to add a signature win to their resumes before the big dance. Both teams enter undefeated but only one can leave without a blemish on their record — who will it be? Find out this Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2. You can watch ESPN2 with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 LSU Women's College Basketball Game

About No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 LSU Women's College Basketball Game

SEC rivals South Carolina and LSU both enter the matchup undefeated and in prime position to be number one seeds in the Women’s March Madness regardless of the outcome — but obviously, you want to win. That’s what both teams will try to do as they steamroll their way into March.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley looks like she has another powerhouse team this year, led by seniors Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke. Meanwhile, second-year head coach Kim Mulkey’s Lady Tigers look to play spoiler despite being the third-ranked team in the country. LSU has clawed and scratched (no pun intended) their way to a top-3 position and isn’t interested in losing any ground. Can they pull off the upset?

Can you watch No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 LSU Women's College Basketball Game for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ESPN2 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 LSU Women’s College Basketball Game with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 LSU Women's College Basketball Game?

You can watch ESPN2 on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.