How to Watch No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 LSU Women’s College Basketball Game Live Online Without Cable

It’s a clash of women’s college basketball titans as the top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks visit the third-ranked LSU Lady Tigers. March is quickly approaching and both teams would love nothing more than to add a signature win to their resumes before the big dance. Both teams enter undefeated but only one can leave without a blemish on their record — who will it be? Find out this Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2 . You can watch ESPN2 with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , fuboTV , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 LSU Women's College Basketball Game

SEC rivals South Carolina and LSU both enter the matchup undefeated and in prime position to be number one seeds in the Women’s March Madness regardless of the outcome — but obviously, you want to win. That’s what both teams will try to do as they steamroll their way into March.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley looks like she has another powerhouse team this year, led by seniors Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke. Meanwhile, second-year head coach Kim Mulkey’s Lady Tigers look to play spoiler despite being the third-ranked team in the country. LSU has clawed and scratched (no pun intended) their way to a top-3 position and isn’t interested in losing any ground. Can they pull off the upset?

Can you watch No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 LSU Women's College Basketball Game for free?

What devices can you use to stream No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 LSU Women's College Basketball Game?

