Hulu Hulu Originals No Exit

How to Watch ‘No Exit’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

If you’re looking for a new movie to watch this weekend, you’re in luck. “No Exit,” based on Taylor Adams’ novel by the same name, arrives on the small screen this weekend. The Hulu Original survival thriller, “No Exit,” is available to stream on Hulu beginning on Friday, February 25, with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘No Exit’ Premiere

International audiences can stream “No Exit” on Star+ and Disney+.

About ‘No Exit’

When Darby Thorne (Havana Rose Liu) learns that her mother is critically ill, she breaks out of rehab to hit the road and deal with the family emergency. However, before long, she finds herself stuck in a blizzard. She tries to get back home with the help of strangers at a highway rest stop.

Darby’s focus quickly shifts from getting home to trying to save someone when she discovers a young girl who appears to have been kidnapped. She then takes on the daunting task of trying to figure out who kidnapped the girl.

The cast also includes Danny Ramirez, David Rysdahl, Mila Harris, and Dennis Haysbert. The film was directed by Damien Power (“Killing Ground”) and produced by Scott Frank (“The Queen’s Gambit”). Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari (“Ant-Man and the Wasp”) are screenwriters.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu?

You can stream “No Exit” on Hulu on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial
hulu.com

Hulu

Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.

It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

30-Day Trial
$6.99+ / month
hulu.com

