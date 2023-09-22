How to Watch ‘No One Will Save You’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Happy Hulu-ween! Spooky Season is starting early on Hulu this week, specifically on Friday, Sept. 22 when the new movie “ No One Will Save You ” makes its premiere. The movie features Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Kaitlyn Dever as Brynn, a lonely young woman who finds herself in a life-or-death struggle with extraterrestrial intruders. You can watch No One Will Save You with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘No One Will Save You’

Brynn has an artistic soul, and the skills to go as far as luck will take her in life. But in her community Brynn is something of a loner, and her failure to fit in drives her to seek quiet and peace in her old childhood home. One night, she drifts off to sleep, feeling safe and secure within the walls where she grew up.

But she wakes up to a reality more horrifying than any nightmare when she begins to hear disturbing noises in the house. Brynn realizes she’s not alone, and her unwanted visitors aren’t locals…or even from this solar system! What follows is a thrilling, action-packed story of survival, as Brynn fights with everything she has to defeat the extraterrestrial intruders.

Can you watch ‘No One Will Save You’ for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch No One Will Save You on Hulu.

Can you watch ‘No One Will Save You’ offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download No One Will Save You and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘No One Will Save You’?

You can watch No One Will Save You on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘No One Will Save You’ Trailer