How to Watch Eva Green, Mark Strong Horror Movie ‘Nocebo’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The newest horror movie coming to Shudder on Friday, Feb. 24 is a real doozy. The film is titled “Nocebo,” and stars Eva Green and Mark Strong as a couple whose lives are thrown into chaos by a mysterious illness. When a stranger comes into their home claiming to be a caretaker, the couple sees even more changes, until they are forced to question everything they thought was real. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Shudder .

About Eva Green, Mark Strong Horror Movie 'Nocebo'

Christine (Eva Green), is a fashion designer developing children’s clothes in England. While at work, she gets a call and seemingly receives terrible news. As she speaks, she is approached by a mysterious, tick-ridden dog.

Months later, Christine has contracted an illness which requires heavy amounts of medication. Busy with finding work, she asks her husband, Felix (Mark Strong) to help more around the house. Christine has an increasingly difficult time finding work thanks to her sickness, and when a woman named Diana arrives claiming to be her caretaker, it should be a cause for celebration.

There’s only one problem: no one in the house remembers hiring Diana. She claims to be able to help Christine feel better, but questions arise about her origins that no one seems able to answer.

Can you watch Eva Green, Mark Strong Horror Movie 'Nocebo' for free?

Shudder offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

What devices can you use to stream Eva Green, Mark Strong Horror Movie 'Nocebo'?

You can watch Shudder using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

