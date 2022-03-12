How to Watch Coppin State vs. Norfolk State Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Norfolk State Spartans face the Coppin State Eagles from Norfolk Scope. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Norfolk State Spartans vs. Coppin State Eagles

When: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Norfolk State vs. Coppin State game will be streaming on ESPN2.

Coppin State vs. Norfolk State Game Preview: Norfolk State Spartans and Coppin State Eagles play for MEAC Championship

Coppin State Eagles (9-22, 6-8 MEAC) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (23-6, 12-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norfolk State -7; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State Spartans and the Coppin State Eagles meet in the MEAC Championship.

The Spartans are 12-0 on their home court. Norfolk State averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 6-8 in MEAC play. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyree Corbett averaging 3.0.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Spartans won 89-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Joe Bryant Jr. led the Spartans with 29 points, and Nendah Tarke led the Eagles with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Spartans. Jalen Hawkins is averaging 13.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

Kyle Cardaci is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.8 points and 1.5 steals. Tarke is shooting 37.2% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.