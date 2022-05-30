How to Watch ‘Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

The world-renowned stand-up comedian Norm Macdonald has one last trick up his sleeve after his passing in September of 2021. Known best for his turns on “Weekend Update” and “Celebrity Jeopardy” sketches on “Saturday Night Live” Macdonald secretly filmed an all-new Netflix comedy special “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” while he knew that his health was failing. You can watch the comic genius grab the mic one last time on Monday, May 30 with a Subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch ‘Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special’

When: Monday, May 30

Monday, May 30 Where: Netflix

Netflix Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Netflix.

About ‘Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special’

Norm Macdonald shares his insights during the 2022 Covid lockdown in an hour-long impromptu special in his living room. Reportedly filmed in a single take, “Nothing Special” will be interspersed with footage from the streaming service’s comedy-focused channel “Netflix is a Joke, ” in which fellow comedians comment about Macdonald’s life and his effect on the genre.

Macdonald got his start in 1985 performing stand-up in Ottawa, Canada, and soon found fame writing for such TV programs as “Roseanne” and “The Dennis Miller Show.” Finding just as much success in front of the camera, he gained popularity during his “Saturday Night Live days” with “Weekend Update” and various characters he played throughout his run. Diagnosed with leukemia in 2012, Macdonald kept his illness to himself, recording one last comedy special to share with the world before his passing on Sept. 4, 2021.

“Norm worked so hard on a new hour of material and wanted it to be seen,” Lori Jo Hoekstra, executive producer of the special, told Entertainment Weekly. “While this version of ‘Nothing Special’ was not originally meant to be the final product, COVID restrictions prevented him from filming in front of an audience. We want to make sure his fans see this very funny hour. He left this gift for all of us.”

How to Stream “Nothing Special” on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and the Web

You can watch Netflix originals, movies and shows on all major streaming devices with a Subscription to Netflix.