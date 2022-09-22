How to Watch ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Norman Lear is turning 100! The celebrated screenwriter, producer, and show creator is responsible for some of the best-known hits in Hollywood over the years, including “All in the Family,” “Sanford and Son,” “The Jeffersons” and many more. Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood are gathering on ABC on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. ET to celebrate Lear’s life and accomplishments, and you can stream it live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter’

When: Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. ET TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

‘Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter’ will also be available to stream on Hulu starting Friday, Sept. 23.

About ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter’

“Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter” is one of the biggest birthday bashes you’ll ever see, as Hollywood gathers to celebrate one of its own. Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, and Octavia Spencer are all set to appear and celebrate the iconic television pioneer. Honoring the life and unmatchable legacy of the remarkable storyteller, activist, and philanthropist Norman Lear, this one-night-only celebration features intimate conversations, special performances, and surprise reunions that pay tribute to the man behind some of television’s most beloved classic shows in celebration of his 100th birthday.

Lear began his career in TV in the 1950s and has not stopped innovating for a moment since. Still working in the industry today, Lear served as executive producer to the critically acclaimed reimagining of “One Day at a Time,” which ran for four seasons and was the first Netflix series to be renewed for network television (PopTV and CBS).

“I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration,” said Lear.

Can You Stream ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter’ For Free?

How to Stream ‘Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

