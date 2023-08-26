2023 Mercer vs. North Alabama Football Game: How to Watch Live Without Cable

On Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET, The Bears and the Lions will go head to head in the first FCS game of the 2023 season. The North Alabama Lions and the Mercer Bears will play in the newly-turfed 25,000-seat stadium of Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Here are all the details you need to know:

North Alabama Lions vs. Mercer Bears

When : Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET TV Station : ESPN

: ESPN

The North Alabama vs. Mercer game will be streaming on ESPN.

Mercer vs. North Alabama Game Day Preview

Mercer is stepping onto the big stage for the FCS Kickoff game against North Alabama. These Bears are hungry for a playoff breakthrough after narrowly missing out the last two years. On the flip side, North Alabama’s looking to rebound from a tough 2022 season.

Mercer is itching to impress. They’ve been almost there in recent years, but postseason glory slipped through their fingers. A new quarterback and returning talents fuel their hopes for a breakthrough.

North Alabama’s eager for a fresh start after a rough 1-10 season. A new leader’s calling the shots, and that might be just the change they need. Despite FCS challenges, the Lions boast DII success in their history.

The Coaches:

Drew Cronic’s got Mercer charged up at #20 in the FCS. He’s ready to showcase his team on ESPN. On the flip side, UNA’s Brent Dearmon’s making his debut. He’s looking to rejuvenate North Alabama’s DI program.

The Players:

Mercer’s offense gets a new quarterback in sophomore Carter Peevy. He’s back with a vengeance after a brief setback. The dynamic receiver duo of Ty James and Devron Harper gives Mercer firepower.

North Alabama’s defense faces a tough test against Mercer’s passing game. K.J. Trujillo leads the charge, aiming to improve a shaky 2022 performance. Mercer’s also got a strong ground game with Al Wooten II.

On the flip side, North Alabama’s offense centers on QB Noah Walters. He’s got a year under his belt and is looking to step up. Receivers like Takairee Kenebrew and newcomers boost the passing game.

Special teams spotlight on Devron Harper, a dual-threat for Mercer. North Alabama’s Sam Contorno aims to keep the ball away from Harper with his kicking prowess. Mercer’s kicking game is up for grabs among young talents.