How to Watch Purdue vs. North Carolina State Game Live Online on December 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST, the North Carolina State Wolfpack face the #2 Purdue Boilermakers from Barclays Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. Purdue Boilermakers

The North Carolina State vs. Purdue game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

North Carolina State vs. Purdue Live Stream

Purdue vs. North Carolina State Game Preview: Ivey, No. 1 Purdue visit NC State

No. 1 Purdue (8-1) vs. North Carolina State (7-2)

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jaden Ivey and No. 1 Purdue will face Dereon Seabron and North Carolina State. The sophomore Ivey is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games. Seabron, a junior, has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.4 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: The prolific Seabron has put up a double-double (19.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals) to lead the way for the Wolfpack. Jericole Hellems is also a top contributor, producing 15 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Boilermakers have been led by Ivey, who is averaging 15.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JADEN: Ivey has connected on 40 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: North Carolina State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Wolfpack are 2-2 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Boilermakers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pack. North Carolina State has an assist on 33 of 81 field goals (40.7 percent) across its past three outings while Purdue has assists on 47 of 81 field goals (58 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Carolina State offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-lowest rate in the country. The Purdue defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 317th among Division I teams).