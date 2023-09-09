How to Watch Appalachian State vs. North Carolina 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

In Week 1 of the college football season the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels had one of the most impressive showings in the country as they beat South Carolina. In Week 2, they will look for another win over a Carolina team as on Saturday, Sept. 9 they will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers at 5:15 p.m. ET. The game is set to air exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT Location: Kenan Stadium | 104 Stadium Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Kenan Stadium | 104 Stadium Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch North Carolina vs. Appalachian State Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the

The North Carolina vs. Appalachian State game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ACC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

How to Watch North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

How to Watch North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers Can you stream North Carolina vs. Appalachian State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Appalachian State on DIRECTV STREAM? Can you stream North Carolina vs. Appalachian State on Fubo?

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Appalachian State on Fubo? Can you stream North Carolina vs. Appalachian State on Hulu Live TV?

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Appalachian State on Hulu Live TV? Can you stream North Carolina vs. Appalachian State on YouTube TV?

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Appalachian State on YouTube TV? Can you stream North Carolina vs. Appalachian State on ESPN+?

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Appalachian State on Sling TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Appalachian State game on ACC Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Appalachian State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Appalachian State game on ACC Network with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Appalachian State on Fubo?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Appalachian State game on ACC Network with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Appalachian State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Appalachian State game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Appalachian State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Appalachian State game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Appalachian State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the North Carolina vs. Appalachian State game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Appalachian State vs. North Carolina Game Preview: No. 17 North Carolina hosts Appalachian State on Saturday in an instate nonconference game

Appalachian State (1-0) at No. 17 North Carolina (1-0), Saturday, 5:15 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Line: North Carolina by 18 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: UNC leads 2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It’s a big nonconference instate matchup with Appalachian State’s long run of success — including a win in Chapel Hill in 2019 — and UNC aiming to continue climbing the national rankings behind star quarterback Drake Maye.

KEY MATCHUP

Appalachian State QB Joey Aguilar vs. UNC’s pass rush. Aguilar took over for the injured Ryan Burger in the first half of the opener against Gardner-Webb and threw a TD pass on his first snap for the Mountaineers. He threw for 174 yards on 11-for-13 passing with four touchdowns in that game. He’ll face a UNC defensive front that generated nine sacks in the season-opening win against South Carolina, the program’s best total since 2000.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Appalachian State: RB Nate Noel. The fourth-year runner ran 24 times for 117 yards and a score against Gardner-Webb. He ran for 1,126 yards as recently as two seasons ago.

UNC: RB British Brooks. The sixth-year back missed last season due to injury but took a leading role in the South Carolina win. With UNC shifting to a heavier run emphasis this year, Brooks ran 15 times for 103 yards to go with three catches for 18 yards against the Gamecocks.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Tar Heels moved up four spots in the AP Top 25 poll. … They won 63-61 in last year’s game in Boone, a wild affair that included the Mountaineers scoring 40 fourth-quarter points. … Maye threw two interceptions to start the year in a game played without his two projected targets in transfers Devontez Walker ( NCAA transfer eligibility ) and Nate McCollum (lower-body injury). … This ends a three-game series announced in February 2017. … Appalachian State is 2-9 against AP Top 25 teams since joining the Bowl Subdivision ranks in 2014, though they won at then-No. 6 Texas A&M last year the week after the UNC shootout. … Tar Heels coach Mack Brown became the first coach to win 100 games at two FBS schools, with 158 wins at Texas and the South Carolina win marking his 100th at UNC. … Appalachian State is going for its first 2-0 start since winning its first seven games in 2019.