How to Watch Brown vs. North Carolina Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the #19 North Carolina Tar Heels face the Brown Bears from Dean Smith Center. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Brown Bears

The North Carolina vs. Brown game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ACC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Brown on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Brown game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Brown on fuboTV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Brown game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Brown on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Brown game on ACC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Brown on Sling TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Brown game on ACC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Brown on YouTube TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Brown game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Brown on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the North Carolina vs. Brown game.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Brown on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the North Carolina vs. Brown game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: ACC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ACC Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Brown vs. North Carolina Game Preview: No. 19 UNC goes up against Brown

Brown (1-0) vs. No. 19 North Carolina (1-0)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 North Carolina hosts Brown in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina went 6-4 in non-conference play, averaging 73.3 points and giving up 69.6 per game in the process.

