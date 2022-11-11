How to Watch Charleston vs. North Carolina Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #1 North Carolina Tar Heels face the Charleston Cougars. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Charleston Cougars

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

The North Carolina vs. Charleston game will be streaming on ACC Network Extra, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ACC Network Extra on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Charleston on Sling TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Charleston game on ACC Network Extra with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Charleston on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Charleston game on ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Charleston on YouTube TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Charleston game on ACC Network Extra with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Charleston on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ACC Network Extra so you won’t be able to stream the North Carolina vs. Charleston game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Charleston on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ACC Network Extra so you won’t be able to stream the North Carolina vs. Charleston game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $40



Add-on: $11 Sports Extra

Includes: ACC Network Extra Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20) Price: $69.99

Includes: ACC Network Extra + 32 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value) Price: $64.99

Includes: ACC Network Extra + 32 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $64.99 / month tv.youtube.com

Charleston vs. North Carolina Game Preview: Charleston (SC) takes on No. 1 North Carolina after Smith's 24-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels after Reyne Smith scored 24 points in Charleston (SC)’s 85-78 win against the Chattanooga Mocs.

North Carolina went 29-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tar Heels averaged 77.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.3 last season.

Charleston (SC) finished 17-15 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Cougars shot 44.0% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.