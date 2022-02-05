How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the North Carolina Tar Heels face the #9 Duke Blue Devils from Dean Smith Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Duke Blue Devils

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The North Carolina vs. Duke game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Duke on fuboTV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Duke game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Duke on Sling TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Duke game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Duke on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Duke game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Duke on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Duke game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Duke on YouTube TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Duke game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Duke on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the North Carolina vs. Duke game.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Duke on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the North Carolina vs. Duke game.

Duke vs. North Carolina Game Preview: North Carolina hosts No. 9 Duke after Banchero's 21-point game

Duke Blue Devils (18-3, 8-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (16-6, 8-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke visits the North Carolina Tar Heels after Paolo Banchero scored 21 points in Duke’s 57-43 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Tar Heels are 12-0 in home games. North Carolina leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 38.4 boards. Armando Bacot paces the Tar Heels with 12.5 rebounds.

The Blue Devils have gone 8-2 against ACC opponents. Duke has a 14-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bacot is averaging 16.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Banchero is shooting 49.6% and averaging 17.8 points for the Blue Devils. AJ Griffin is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 40.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.