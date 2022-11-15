How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. North Carolina Game Live Online on November 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #1 North Carolina Tar Heels face the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs

The North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ACC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb on Sling TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb game on ACC Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb game on ACC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb on fuboTV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb on YouTube TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the North Carolina vs. Gardner-Webb game.

Gardner-Webb vs. North Carolina Game Preview: Bacot leads No. 1 North Carolina against Gardner-Webb after 28-point outing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 North Carolina hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Armando Bacot scored 28 points in North Carolina’s 102-86 victory against the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

North Carolina went 15-2 at home last season while going 29-10 overall. The Tar Heels averaged 14.9 assists per game on 27.6 made field goals last season.

Gardner-Webb finished 18-13 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 13.2 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.