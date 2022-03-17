How to Watch Marquette vs. North Carolina Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT, the North Carolina Tar Heels face the Marquette Golden Eagles from Dickies Arena. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

When: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT

TV: TBS

Stream: Watch with 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

The North Carolina vs. Marquette game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream TBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Marquette on Sling TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Marquette game on TBS with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Marquette on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Marquette game on TBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Marquette on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Marquette game on TBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Marquette on YouTube TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Marquette game on TBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Marquette on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the North Carolina vs. Marquette game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Marquette on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the North Carolina vs. Marquette game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Marquette on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the North Carolina vs. Marquette game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Marquette vs. North Carolina Game Preview: North Carolina Tar Heels take on Marquette Golden Eagles in first round of NCAA Tournament

Marquette Golden Eagles (19-12, 11-8 Big East) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (24-9, 15-5 ACC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -3.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina Tar Heels and Marquette Golden Eagles play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Tar Heels have gone 15-5 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is third in the ACC scoring 77.5 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 11-8 in Big East play. Marquette averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armando Bacot is averaging 16.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Justin Lewis is averaging 17.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Darryl Morsell is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.