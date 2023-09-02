How to Watch South Carolina vs. North Carolina 2023 Football Game Live Free Without Cable

It’s the battle of the Carolinas as the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels face the South Carolina Gamecocks this weekend. Tune in on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET to catch all the action from Bank of America Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Here’s all you need to know to watch the game:

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

When : Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. 28202

: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. 28202 TV Channel : ABC

: ABC Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

The North Carolina vs. South Carolina game will be streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. However, if you aren’t local and live in a market that is going through a transmission dispute with ABC outside of the Carolinas, you can also stream ABC on Hulu Live TV and Fubo. More info for those services is below.

In a highly anticipated Week 1 matchup, No. 21 North Carolina and South Carolina are set to collide in a thrilling rivalry game in Charlotte, North Carolina. Both teams showcased impressive offensive firepower last season, with North Carolina scoring an average of 34.4 points per game and South Carolina averaging 32.2 points per game. However, their defensive performances were less consistent, with both teams allowing over 28 points per game. The previous meeting in 2021 saw South Carolina emerge victorious with a 38-21 win, marking their seventh victory in the last nine rivalry encounters.

One of the main attractions of this game is the battle between the standout quarterbacks on both sides. North Carolina’s Drake Maye, often mentioned alongside reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the country and a highly regarded prospect for the upcoming NFL Draft. Similarly, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, who transferred from Oklahoma last year, displayed promise but struggled with interceptions. Tightening up their passing game will be crucial for both teams, given their reliance on offensive productivity.

For South Carolina, ball security will be a key focus this season. Despite their successful campaign last year, the Gamecocks had a concerning issue with turnovers, surrendering possession 27 times throughout the season. To replicate their previous success and solidify their position in the top 25, they must prioritize protecting the football and avoiding costly mistakes. Teams that finished with higher turnover numbers, such as Rice, Northwestern, and Central Michigan, encountered difficulties in achieving positive win-loss records, making it imperative for the Gamecocks to rectify this issue.

Meanwhile, North Carolina enters the game on a four-game losing streak, which left a bitter taste for their fans after an initial strong start. While finishing with a 9-5 record seems respectable, those losses at the end of the season, including a defeat against rival NC State and a lopsided loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, exposed their defensive vulnerabilities. In order to avoid a similar streak this year, the Tar Heels will need to improve their defensive performance and strive to secure crucial stops.

How to watch UNC vs South Carolina

There are a few options when it comes to streaming the UNC vs. South Carolina game. We’ve listed them below, including the ways you can watch the game with a free trial.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. South Carolina on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. South Carolina game on ABC with a ( five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. In North Carolina and South Carolina, there are no transmission disputes going on between DIRECTV and ABC affiliates, which means you are in the clear if you live in one of those states and want to watch the Tar Heels vs. the Gamecocks game. With DIRECTV STREAM, you also get a ton of college football channels, including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. South Carolina on Fubo?

Fubo is another great free option to watch the North Carolina vs. South Carolina game on ABC with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. It has a shorter free-trial window, but you will still get access to ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. South Carolina on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. South Carolina game on ABC with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network. But, unlike DIRECTV’s 5-day free trial and Fubo’s 1-day free trial, Hulu Live TV doesn’t have a free trial option.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream North Carolina vs. South Carolina on Sling TV?

When it comes to Sling and ABC, it’s a little complicated. That’s because Sling only offers ABC in a few select markets. The good news for those in the Raleigh-Durham area who want to watch the game, Sling will work for you. The other markets include Chicago, Fresno, Los Angeles, Houston, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco. Outside of that, Sling TV doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the North Carolina vs. South Carolina game. If you do choose Sling, you can get ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. South Carolina on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ABC so you won’t be able to stream the North Carolina vs. South Carolina game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Services