How to Watch Saint Peter’s vs. North Carolina Game Live Online on March 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT, the North Carolina Tar Heels face the Saint Peter's Peacocks from Wells Fargo Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Saint Peter’s Peacocks

When: Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT

TV: CBS

The North Carolina vs. Saint Peter’s game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Saint Peter’s on fuboTV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. St. Peter’s game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Saint Peter’s on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. St. Peter’s game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Saint Peter’s on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. St. Peter’s game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Saint Peter’s on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. St. Peter’s game on CBS with Paramount Plus.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Saint Peter’s on YouTube TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. St. Peter’s game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Saint Peter’s on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the North Carolina vs. St. Peter’s game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Saint Peter’s on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the North Carolina vs. St. Peter’s game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

North Carolina vs. St. Peter's Live Stream

St. Peter's vs. North Carolina Game Preview: North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Saint Peter's Peacocks in Elite 8

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (22-11, 14-6 MAAC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (27-9, 15-5 ACC)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -8.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina Tar Heels play the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC play is 15-5. North Carolina ranks fifth in the ACC with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Armando Bacot averaging 11.4.

The Peacocks are 14-6 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s is second in the MAAC shooting 35.3% from downtown. Doug Edert leads the Peacocks shooting 42.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is averaging 15.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

Daryl Banks III is shooting 38.7% and averaging 11.5 points for the Peacocks. Edert is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 87.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Peacocks: 10-0, averaging 75.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.