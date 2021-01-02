How to Watch North Carolina vs. Texas A&M on ESPN for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #13 North Carolina Tar Heels face the #5 Texas A&M Aggies from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Texas A&M Aggies
- When: Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
