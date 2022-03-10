How to Watch Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the #25 North Carolina Tar Heels face the Virginia Cavaliers from Barclays Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Virginia Cavaliers

When: Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The North Carolina vs. Virginia game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Preview: No. 25 North Carolina hosts Virginia after Bacot's 23-point showing

Virginia Cavaliers (19-12, 12-8 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (23-8, 15-5 ACC)

New York; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 North Carolina hosts the Virginia Cavaliers after Armando Bacot scored 23 points in North Carolina’s 94-81 victory against the Duke Blue Devils.

The Tar Heels have gone 15-2 at home. North Carolina leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 36.9 boards. Bacot leads the Tar Heels with 12.4 rebounds.

The Cavaliers have gone 12-8 against ACC opponents. Virginia has a 5-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time this season. North Carolina won 74-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Bacot led North Carolina with 29 points, and Reece Beekman led Virginia with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Manek is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds. Bacot is shooting 64.4% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Jayden Gardner is averaging 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 88.6 points, 39.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 61.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.