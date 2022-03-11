How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the #25 North Carolina Tar Heels face the Virginia Tech Hokies from Barclays Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

When: Friday, March 11, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Game Preview: No. 25 North Carolina hosts Aluma and Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (21-12, 11-9 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (24-8, 15-5 ACC)

New York; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech takes on the No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels after Keve Aluma scored 20 points in Virginia Tech’s 87-80 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Tar Heels have gone 15-2 in home games. North Carolina is fifth in the ACC with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Armando Bacot averaging 11.4.

The Hokies are 11-9 in conference games. Virginia Tech ranks fifth in the ACC with 14.3 assists per game led by Justyn Mutts averaging 3.4.

The teams meet for the third time this season. North Carolina won 65-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Caleb Love led North Carolina with 21 points, and Aluma led Virginia Tech with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bacot is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 12.4 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Mutts is averaging 10.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hokies. Darius Maddox is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Hokies: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.