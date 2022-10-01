How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the North Carolina Tar Heels face the Virginia Tech Hokies from Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

The North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game will be streaming on ACC Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ACC Network on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game on ACC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $20 OFF your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech on fuboTV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game on ACC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. If you live outside of the ACC Network market, you will need to add their Extra Add-on. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which has $20 OFF your First 3 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech on YouTube TV?

You can watch the North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech on Sling TV?

You could normally watch the North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game on ACC Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan, but the channel is currently not available due to carriage dispute.

Can you stream North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game on the streaming service.

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Game Preview: Tar Heels, Hokies look to bounce back in ACC matchup

Virginia Tech (2-2, 1-0 ACC) at North Carolina (3-1, 0-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Line: North Carolina by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Virginia Tech leads 25-13-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UNC is coming off its first loss with last week’s stumble to Notre Dame behind another poor defensive performance. Now the Tar Heels get another chance to correct the defensive mistakes that have plagued them all year when they host the Hokies in their ACC opener. For Virginia Tech, the second league game under Brent Pry offers the chance to regroup from a lopsided loss to West Virginia.

KEY MATCHUP

Hokies’ offense vs. Tar Heels’ defense. The Hokies rank near the bottom of the ACC statistics in total offense (330 yards) and 113th in the Bowl Subdivision ranks in scoring (20.2). Compare that to the Tar Heels, who rank 126th in FBS for total defense (495.2) and 123rd in scoring (39.5) — making them reliant on a high-scoring attack of their own to provide cover for those troubles.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia Tech: QB Grant Wells. The Marshall transfer has thrown five touchdown passes but has also thrown five interceptions.

UNC: WR Josh Downs. Downs had two touchdowns on five catches in his return from injury against Notre Dame. He has four touchdowns on 14 receptions this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Virginia Tech has won five of six and seven of nine meetings with UNC. … The Hokies are 38-10 all-time against teams from the state of North Carolina. … UNC second-year passer Drake Maye is tied for the FBS lead with 16 touchdown passes while throwing just one interception. … The Tar Heels are 4-9 in overtime games and have lost five straight, including a six-OT game at Virginia Tech in 2019. … UNC won the last meeting in Chapel Hill (56-45) in 2020.