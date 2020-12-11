How to Watch North Carolina vs. Western Carolina on FS1 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Friday, December 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST, the #17 North Carolina Tar Heels face the Western Carolina Catamounts from Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Western Carolina Catamounts
- When: Friday, December 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|Fox Sports 1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•