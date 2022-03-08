How to Watch Delaware vs. North Carolina-Wilmington Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks face the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens from St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks vs. Delaware Fightin Blue Hens

The North Carolina-Wilmington vs. Delaware game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Delaware vs. North Carolina-Wilmington Game Preview: Sims and UNC Wilmington host Delaware

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (21-12, 10-8 CAA) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (23-8, 15-3 CAA)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Jaylen Sims scored 26 points in UNC Wilmington’s 60-57 win against the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Seahawks are 12-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington averages 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 10-8 in CAA play. Delaware scores 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Seahawks won 69-62 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Shykeim Phillips led the Seahawks with 16 points, and Jyare Davis led the Fightin’ Blue Hens with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sims is scoring 16.0 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Seahawks. Mike Okauru is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Ryan Allen averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Davis is shooting 61.6% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.