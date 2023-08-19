How to Watch North Gwinnett vs. Mill Creek High School Football Game Live Without Cable

Former region foes face off again for the second year in a row at the Corky Kell Classic. Mill Creek and North Gwinnett, reclassified into opposite regions last season, will play the 4 p.m. game on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Classic is part of four local games at the Atlanta venue which will be broadcasted. The Mill Creek Hawks will face off against the North Gwinnett Bulldogs locally on WPCH and nationally on NFHS Network. Here’s how to watch the game:

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, GA

Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, GA TV: WPCH (AKA Peachtree TV)

WPCH (AKA Peachtree TV) Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

The Corky Kell Classic, an annual series of high school football games played in Georgia at the beginning of each school year, features many of the state’s top teams and is broadcast on WPCH (the schedule also features Norcross vs. Marietta at 10 a.m., Brookwood vs. McEachern at 1 p.m. and Grayson vs. Walton at 7 p.m.). If you are local and looking to watch the game, we suggest DIRECTV STREAM because of the free trial (and no other live-tv streamer carries WPCH). However, if you are looking to watch the game online or want a subscription for your team throughout the regular season, NFHS Network may be a better fit.

About North Gwinnett vs. Mill Creek High School

Hoschton’s Mill Creek High School is currently ranked #57 in football programs in the country and was last year’s state champs. North Gwinnett of Suwannee, Georgia, will definitely have their work cut out for them.

This face-off carries more weight than the mere intersection of two teams; it’s the culmination of a fierce rivalry that has simmered over several years. For first-year Mill Creek head coach Eric Godfree, this matchup signifies much more than an early-season clash—it’s a showdown steeped in history and animosity. The narrative gains further complexity as North Gwinnett welcomes a fresh era under a new head coach, instilling a sense of transition and renewal that’s poised to play out on today’s game.

“North Gwinnett and Mill Creek have been rivals for several years,” Coach Godfree acknowledges, alluding to the longstanding rivalry that has fueled the fire between these two powerhouses. The historical implications and the prestigious venue of Mercedes-Benz Stadium lend an extra layer of gravitas to this duel, eliciting a palpable sense of excitement from the communities that rally behind each team.

Mill Creek’s trajectory is one of ascending glory, with the program seizing its first state title by overpowering Carrollton with a resounding 70-35 triumph in last season’s Class 7A championship. Under the tutelage of Josh Lovelady, who’s in his fifth season as head coach, Mill Creek has cultivated a winning formula that’s driven by a fusion of experience and youthful exuberance. While the team bids farewell to valuable seniors from the previous season, the torch has been passed to a younger generation, eager to prove their mettle and continue the legacy.

The Hawks’ ensemble of returning starters and seasoned lettermen from the championship-winning roster sets the stage for another thrilling playoff run in 2023. Spearheaded by standout talents like senior running back and Navy-commit Cam Robinson, senior linebacker and North Alabama-commit Josh Anglin, and senior defensive back/receiver Trajen Greco, Mill Creek enters the season fortified and brimming with championship aspirations. Not to mention Caleb Downs, the top ranked safety in the US and #6 in the nation (according to 247 sports rankings), who is committed to Bama.

On the opposing sideline, North Gwinnett stands poised to counter with an arsenal of its own. Armed with a dynamic dual-threat quarterback in Ryan Hall, who dazzled as a sophomore with his arm and legs, the Bulldogs are eager to translate their prowess into a season-opening victory. Julian Walters, the senior running back, leads the rushing charge, and despite facing the departure of key receiving assets from last season, North Gwinnett remains confident in its younger talents like Carter Campbell, Erik Ronning, and the injured Nick Bookman.

Yet, the defensive prowess promises to be North Gwinnett’s ace in the hole. The Bulldogs boast a fearsome defensive line, anchored by the likes of junior edge Cole Funderburk, a sack maestro, and junior defensive tackle Braxton Kyle, who’s garnered Power 5 offers. Their combined force, complemented by the impactful contributions of senior Jaden Brock and junior tackle London Seymour, paints a picture of a formidable line that’s set to disrupt opposing offenses and create havoc.

With both Georgia high school teams boasting their skill for another rivalry showcase, Saturday’s Corky Kell Classic is primed to deliver a great game for those attending at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium or streaming online.

Users can stream the game with a subscription to NFHS Network. There’s a large slate of high school football games kicking off in Georgia this weekend and your subscription gives you access to each and every one of them. Check here to see which teams are in action and see every punt, pass, run, block and tackle with an NFHS Network account.

Can You Stream North Gwinnett vs Mill Creek for Free?

You sure can with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM. The Hawks versus the Bulldogs game will be on WPCH, which is channel 17 on DIRECTV and is an available local channel on DIRECTV STREAM’s packages. This is a local channel, so it will only be available to people living within the Atlanta region.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Sign Up nfhsnetwork.com NFHS Network Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations. Sign Up $11.99 / month nfhsnetwork.com