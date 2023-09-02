How to Watch California vs. North Texas Football Live Without Cable

On Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT, the University of North Texas face the University of California from DATCU Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

North Texas Mean Green vs. California Golden Bears

When : Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT

: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT Where : DATCU Stadium, Denton, TX 76205

: DATCU Stadium, Denton, TX 76205 TV Channel : ESPNU

: ESPNU Where to Stream: Watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

The North Texas Mean Green vs. California Golden Bears game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with Sling. You can also opt for a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM as it too streams ESPNU, or try Hulu Live TV or Fubo. All your options are below.

About the North Texas vs Cal game:

In the upcoming matchup, North Texas coach Eric Morris will make his debut against a familiar opponent, as he previously served as the offensive coordinator at Washington State. Cal, on the other hand, will open their season on the road against a Group of Five opponent for the first time since 2004. The Golden Bears, who struggled last season, aim to break their six-game road losing streak, while the Mean Green, who ended last season with a five-game winning streak at home, look to continue their success.

One key matchup to watch is the Cal defensive front against the North Texas run game. Cal will have a strong foursome of Akili Calhoun, Brett Johnson, Stanley Saole-McKenzie, and Derek Wilkins, who will all be playing together after a hiatus. On the other side, North Texas boasts three running backs with over 1,000 career yards rushing, including Ayo Adeyi, Ikaika Ragsdale, and Oscar Adaway III. The outcome of this matchup will have a significant impact on the game.

In terms of players to watch, Cal’s quarterback Sam Jackson V, a transfer from TCU, will look to make an impact after seeing limited action last season. He replaces the previous starter, Jack Plummer, who transferred to Louisville. For North Texas, quarterbacks Stone Earle and Chandler Rogers will be in the spotlight. Earle is expected to start, but Rogers is also expected to have playing time. It will be the first game under the guidance of coach Morris, who previously coached quarterbacks at Washington State.

Can you stream North Texas vs. California on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the North Texas vs. California game on ESPNU with DIRECTV STREAM.



Can you stream North Texas vs. California on Fubo?

You can watch the North Texas vs. California game on ESPNU with fuboTV.

Can you stream North Texas vs. California on Sling TV?

You can watch the North Texas vs. California game on ESPNU with a subscription to Sling TV.

Can you stream North Texas vs. California on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the North Texas vs. California game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.



Can you stream North Texas vs. California on YouTube TV?

You can watch the North Texas vs. California game on ESPNU with YouTube TV.

Can you stream North Texas vs. California on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the North Texas vs. California game on the streaming service.