How to Watch Toledo vs. Northern Illinois Live Online on October 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Northern Illinois Huskies face the Toledo Rockets from Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, IL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

When: Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT

Toledo comes in 3-2, while Northern Illinois is on a 4 game skid, looking for just their second win of the season. You can watch the Northern Illinois vs. Toledo game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Football games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more. But, depending on what game you want to watch, we’re going to breakdown what you can and cannot stream with a subscription to ESPN+.