How to Watch Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Northern Kentucky Norse face the Wright State Raiders from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Northern Kentucky Norse vs. Wright State Raiders

When: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Preview: Wright State faces Northern Kentucky after Basile's 27-point performance

Wright State Raiders (20-13, 15-7 Horizon) vs. Northern Kentucky Norse (20-11, 14-6 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on the Northern Kentucky Norse after Grant Basile scored 27 points in Wright State’s 82-67 win against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Norse are 12-4 in home games. Northern Kentucky is the Horizon leader with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Adrian Nelson averaging 7.5.

The Raiders are 15-7 in conference matchups. Wright State is 9-8 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Norse won 75-71 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Sam Vinson led the Norse with 20 points, and Basile led the Raiders with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Trevon Faulkner is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Basile is averaging 18.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Raiders. Trey Calvin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.