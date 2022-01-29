How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST, the Northwestern Wildcats face the #17 Illinois Fighting Illini from Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

The Northwestern vs. Illinois game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Illinois on fuboTV?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. Illinois game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Illinois on Sling TV?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. Illinois game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Illinois on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. Illinois game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Illinois on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. Illinois game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Illinois on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. Illinois game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Illinois on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Northwestern vs. Illinois game.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Illinois on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Northwestern vs. Illinois game.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Preview: Northwestern Wildcats face the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini on 3-game slide

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-5, 7-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-9, 2-7 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern comes into the matchup against No. 24 Illinois after losing three straight games.

The Wildcats have gone 6-4 at home. Northwestern is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 76.2 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are 7-2 against conference opponents. Illinois ranks third in the Big Ten shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats and Fighting Illini meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 assists. Pete Nance is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Alfonso Plummer is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 16.2 points. Trent Frazier is shooting 47.1% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.