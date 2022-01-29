 Skip to Content
How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST, the Northwestern Wildcats face the #17 Illinois Fighting Illini from Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

The Northwestern vs. Illinois game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Illinois on fuboTV?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. Illinois game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Illinois on Sling TV?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. Illinois game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Illinois on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. Illinois game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Illinois on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. Illinois game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Illinois on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. Illinois game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Illinois on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Northwestern vs. Illinois game.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Illinois on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Northwestern vs. Illinois game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Big Ten Network≥ $89.99--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Northwestern vs. Illinois Live Stream

Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Preview: Northwestern Wildcats face the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini on 3-game slide

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-5, 7-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-9, 2-7 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern comes into the matchup against No. 24 Illinois after losing three straight games.

The Wildcats have gone 6-4 at home. Northwestern is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 76.2 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are 7-2 against conference opponents. Illinois ranks third in the Big Ten shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats and Fighting Illini meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 assists. Pete Nance is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Alfonso Plummer is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 16.2 points. Trent Frazier is shooting 47.1% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.