How to Watch Northwestern vs. Maryland on BTN for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Northwestern Wildcats face the Maryland Terrapins from Ryan Field in Evanston, IL. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Northwestern Wildcats vs. Maryland Terrapins
- When: Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
All Live TV Streaming Options
About Northwestern vs. Maryland
Northwestern vs. Maryland Preview
With Indiana transfer, Peyton Ramsey, at QB, Northwestern is hoping to improve their offense this season. He will be facing a veteran defense, but one that was the worst in the Big Ten last season.
Taulia Tagovailoa could make his Maryland debut, or Lance LeGendre, depending on what Terps head coach Mike Locksley decides.