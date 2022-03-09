 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Northwestern Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Northwestern Wildcats face the Nebraska Cornhuskers from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Northwestern vs. Nebraska game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Nebraska on fuboTV?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. Nebraska game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Nebraska on Sling TV?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. Nebraska game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Nebraska on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. Nebraska game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Nebraska on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. Nebraska game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Nebraska on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. Nebraska game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Nebraska on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Northwestern vs. Nebraska game.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. Nebraska on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Northwestern vs. Nebraska game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Big Ten Network≥ $89.99--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Live Stream

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Game Preview: Northwestern plays in Big Ten Tournament against the Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-21, 4-16 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (14-15, 7-13 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern Wildcats square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 10-6 in home games. Northwestern is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 72.9 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are 4-16 in conference games. Nebraska has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Northwestern won 77-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 23. Pete Nance led Northwestern with 20 points, and Bryce McGowens led Nebraska with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nance is averaging 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Derrick Walker is averaging 9.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 81.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.