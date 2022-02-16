How to Watch Purdue vs. Northwestern Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Northwestern Wildcats face the #3 Purdue Boilermakers from Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Purdue Boilermakers

The Northwestern vs. Purdue game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Purdue vs. Northwestern Game Preview: Ivey and the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers take on conference foe Northwestern

Purdue Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-11, 5-9 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boo Buie and the Northwestern Wildcats host Jaden Ivey and the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers in Big Ten play.

The Wildcats have gone 8-5 at home. Northwestern averages 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Boilermakers are 11-4 in conference games. Purdue ranks third in the Big Ten with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 2.9.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the last matchup 80-60 on Jan. 23. Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points to help lead the Boilermakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Pete Nance is shooting 44.1% and averaging 7.7 points over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

Stefanovic is averaging 11.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Boilermakers. Ivey is averaging 12.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.