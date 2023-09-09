How to Watch UTEP vs. Northwestern 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Northwestern Wildcats face the UTEP Miners from Ryan Field. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Northwestern Wildcats vs. UTEP Miners

When : Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT

: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT Location : Northwestern’s Ryan Field | Evanston, IL 60208

: Northwestern’s Ryan Field | Evanston, IL 60208 TV : BIG 10 Network

: BIG 10 Network Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

The Northwestern vs. UTEP game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Fubo. You can find more info about those options below.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. UTEP on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. UTEP game on Big Ten Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. UTEP on Fubo?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. UTEP game on Big Ten Network with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. UTEP on Sling TV?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. UTEP game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Northwestern vs. UTEP on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. UTEP game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Northwestern vs. UTEP on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Northwestern vs. UTEP game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Northwestern vs. UTEP Live Stream

UTEP vs. Northwestern Game Preview: Northwestern looks to end skid, give interim coach David Braun his 1st win when UTEP visits

UTEP (1-1) at Northwestern (0-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Line: UTEP by 1½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Northwestern looks to stop a 12-game losing streak and give interim coach David Braun his first win. Braun took over after Northwestern fired longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald in July amid a hazing and abuse scandal. The Wildcats opened with a 24-7 loss at Rutgers, their 18th in 19 games. UTEP finds itself in a rare spot as the favorite to beat a Power Five team — something the Miners haven’t done since beating Mississippi in the 1967 Sun Bowl. UTEP has played in seven bowl games since then and lost each one.

KEY MATCHUP

Northwestern’s defensive line against UTEP’s run game. The Miners lead the nation in rushing at 485 yards per game behind an offensive line that averages 6-foot-4 and more than 307 pounds.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UTEP: RB Deion Hankins ran for a career-high 174 yards last week, giving him 228 on the season after finishing with 701 last year. He is averaging 5.8 yards per attempt.

Northwestern: QB Ben Bryant had a difficult opener. The Cincinnati transfer completed 20 of 36 passes for 169 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked five times. The Wildcats didn’t score until about 20 seconds remained in the game on a 1-yard pass by backup QB Brendan Sullivan to Caleb Komolafe. Bryant threw for 2,731 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season, helping the Bearcats go 9-4.

FACTS & FIGURES

UTEP is 0-36 against Power Five teams since 1998. … The Miners’ only other games against Big Ten opponents were losses at Iowa in 1986 and at Wisconsin in 2012. … The Miners visit Arizona next week, the first time they’ve had back-to-back games against Power Five teams since losses at Arkansas and at Texas Tech to start the 2015 season. … Northwestern is 83-43-11 in home openers. … Northwestern LB Bryce Gallagher made a career-high 19 tackles last week. He ranked fifth in the Big Ten with a team-leading 100 last season. … The 38-year-old Braun is the second-youngest head coach in the conference behind Purdue’s Ryan Walters, who is 37.