How to Watch ‘Not Just a Girl’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Shania Twain’s new documentary “Not Just a Girl” takes viewers on a walk down memory lane, from her childhood and modest start in Timmins, Ontario through her successful career. Beginning on Tuesday, July 26, you can get an up-close look at the country superstar’s life. It highlights her many successes, as well as the challenges she faced on her way to becoming the influential artist she is today. You can stream “Not Just a Girl” with a Subscription to Netflix.

About ‘Not Just a Girl’

The documentary explores the singer’s life and how her experiences shaped who she is today. It features interviews with Shania herself, as well as significant people in her circle, including Lionel Richie, Diplo, Avril Lavigne, Kelsea Ballerini, and Orville Peck. Richie refers to her as a “trailblazer.”

The musician also opens up about her battle with Lyme disease and how she thought it would impact her career. In the documentary, she says, “There was a point where I thought I’d have to accept that I’d never be able to sing again.” Fortunately, she only had to hit pause for a short time while she dealt with her health issues.

Shania’s new song, also titled “Not Just a Girl” will be released on September 2.

