How to Watch ‘Not Okay’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Not Okay” is a satirical new comedy debuting exclusively on Hulu this week. The film follows an aspiring young influencer who is desperate to get more attention on social media. Her plan includes a fake trip to Paris in hopes of drawing in more followers; unsurprisingly, things do not go according to plan. You can watch the new film beginning on Friday, July 29 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Not Okay’

About ‘Not Okay’

A young woman named Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch) is struggling with no friends and no love interests. Though she dreams of becoming a writer, she’s not there yet. To boost her social media traction, she orchestrates a fake trip to Paris. Danni thinks that this is the key to getting more followers and becoming famous.

However, she finds herself in an even bigger lie amid a terrorist attack in Paris. All of her new followers believe that she is a survivor of the attack because of the false narrative she has created online. She is then praised as a hero and ends up making friends with Rowan (Mia Isaac), who is a trauma survivor. Danni also finds a new love interest, Colin (Dylan O’Brien).

The cast also features Karan Soni as Kevin, Brennan Brown as Harold, Nadia Alexander as Harper, Tia Dionne Hodge as Linda, Negin Farsad as Susan, Sarah Yarkin as Julie, and Dash Perry as Larson.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Not Okay’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.