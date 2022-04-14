How to Watch ‘Not So Pretty’ Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android
“Not So Pretty” is an original four-part documentary from Oscar-nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering. The exposé of the cosmetics, beauty, and personal care industry, narrated by Keke Palmer, will debut on HBO Max on Thursday, April 14. You can watch with a subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘Not So Pretty’
- When: Thursday, April 14
- TV: HBO Max
- Streaming: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.
You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
Sign-up For HBO Max Directly
If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Not So Pretty.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up
- Click “Sign Up Now”
- Select “Prepay & Save”
- Create Your Account
- Add Your Payment Information
- Click “Start Subscription”
About ‘Not So Pretty’
The four-part series exposes the secrets and ugly truths behind the trillion-dollar beauty industry. Let’s just say the film will have you running to your bathroom cabinet…
Dick and Ziering said in a statement, “Working on this project has certainly changed our own purchasing habits and perspectives, and we are excited to empower viewers similarly by providing them with essential information they need to know and simply cannot get anywhere else.”
The thought-provoking, and quite frankly, freaky film will be narrated by actress Keke Palmer. “With Keke’s wit and curiosity serving as our engaging guide, our series provides viewers with shocking insights, startling revelations, and important knowledge that will help them not just look their best on the outside but also feel their best on the inside — a win-win for not only our personal health but the health of the planet as well,” the producers added.
Not So Pretty
The first-ever comprehensive large-scale investigative expose of the trillion-dollar cosmetics, beauty and personal care industry. Celebrated and groundbreaking filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering take this unregulated industry to task via rigorous investigations, incisive wit and emotional storytelling to inform audiences of the hidden hazards of cosmetics and safe, budget-friendly alternatives for their daily products.
