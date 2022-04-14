How to Watch ‘Not So Pretty’ Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

“Not So Pretty” is an original four-part documentary from Oscar-nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering. The exposé of the cosmetics, beauty, and personal care industry, narrated by Keke Palmer, will debut on HBO Max on Thursday, April 14. You can watch with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Not So Pretty’

About ‘Not So Pretty’

The four-part series exposes the secrets and ugly truths behind the trillion-dollar beauty industry. Let’s just say the film will have you running to your bathroom cabinet…

Dick and Ziering said in a statement, “Working on this project has certainly changed our own purchasing habits and perspectives, and we are excited to empower viewers similarly by providing them with essential information they need to know and simply cannot get anywhere else.”

The thought-provoking, and quite frankly, freaky film will be narrated by actress Keke Palmer. “With Keke’s wit and curiosity serving as our engaging guide, our series provides viewers with shocking insights, startling revelations, and important knowledge that will help them not just look their best on the outside but also feel their best on the inside — a win-win for not only our personal health but the health of the planet as well,” the producers added.

Not So Pretty April 14, 2022 The first-ever comprehensive large-scale investigative expose of the trillion-dollar cosmetics, beauty and personal care industry. Celebrated and groundbreaking filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering take this unregulated industry to task via rigorous investigations, incisive wit and emotional storytelling to inform audiences of the hidden hazards of cosmetics and safe, budget-friendly alternatives for their daily products.