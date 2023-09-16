 Skip to Content
College Football Notre Dame Fighting Irish Central Michigan Chippewas

How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Mike Nelson

On Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT, the #10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Central Michigan Chippewas from Notre Dame Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock Originals, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

The Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan game will be streaming on Peacock Originals, which is available with a Subscription to Peacock.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan on Peacock?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan game with Peacock.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan on Fubo?

Unfortunately, Fubo doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubePeacock
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$5.99
Peacock-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Peacock

Price: $5.99
Includes: Peacock Originals

Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game Preview

