How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Notre Dame 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT, the #10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the Central Michigan Chippewas from Notre Dame Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock Originals, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT

TV: Peacock Originals

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Peacock

The Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan game will be streaming on Peacock Originals, which is available with a Subscription to Peacock.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan on Peacock?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan game with Peacock.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan on Fubo?

Unfortunately, Fubo doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Peacock Originals so you won’t be able to stream the Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services