How to Watch Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Live Online on January 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the #9 Duke Blue Devils from Purcell Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Duke Blue Devils

When: Monday, January 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Notre Dame vs. Duke game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Duke on fuboTV?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Duke game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Duke on Sling TV?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Duke game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Duke on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Duke game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Duke on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Duke game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Duke on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Duke game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Duke on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Notre Dame vs. Duke game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Duke on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Notre Dame vs. Duke game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Preview: Griffin leads No. 9 Duke against Notre Dame after 22-point game

Duke Blue Devils (16-3, 7-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-6, 7-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke plays the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after AJ Griffin scored 22 points in Duke’s 74-65 win over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Fighting Irish are 9-0 in home games. Notre Dame ranks ninth in the ACC with 13.6 assists per game led by Prentiss Hubb averaging 3.6.

The Blue Devils are 7-2 against ACC opponents. Duke is fourth in the ACC with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Paolo Banchero averaging 6.5.

The Fighting Irish and Blue Devils face off Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dane Goodwin is averaging 15.3 points for the Fighting Irish. Blake Wesley is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Banchero is scoring 17.9 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Blue Devils. Wendell Moore is averaging 7.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.