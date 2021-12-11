How to Watch Kentucky vs. Notre Dame Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the #9 Kentucky Wildcats from Purcell Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Kentucky Wildcats

The Notre Dame vs. Kentucky game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Kentucky on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Kentucky on fuboTV?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Kentucky on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Kentucky on Sling TV?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Kentucky on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Kentucky on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Notre Dame vs. Kentucky game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Kentucky on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Notre Dame vs. Kentucky game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Kentucky vs. Notre Dame Game Preview: No. 10 Kentucky takes on ND

No. 10 Kentucky (7-1) vs. Notre Dame (3-4)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kentucky visits Notre Dame in a non-conference matchup. Kentucky beat Southern by 12 at home on Tuesday, while Notre Dame fell to Boston College on the road last week, 73-57.

LEADING THE WAY: Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 15.3 points and 15.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Wildcats. TyTy Washington Jr. is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 14.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Fighting Irish have been led by Dane Goodwin, who is averaging 14.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.DOMINANT DANE: Goodwin has connected on 41.7 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 93.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Irish. Notre Dame has an assist on 38 of 68 field goals (55.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Kentucky has assists on 57 of 96 field goals (59.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 48.2 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 16.8 offensive boards per game and 18.3 per game over their last three games.