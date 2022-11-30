 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Notre Dame Game Live Online on November 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the #20 Michigan State Spartans. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Michigan State Spartans

The Notre Dame vs. Michigan State game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN2 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Michigan State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Michigan State game on ESPN2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Michigan State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Michigan State game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Michigan State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Michigan State game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Michigan State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Michigan State game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Michigan State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Notre Dame vs. Michigan State game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Notre Dame vs. Michigan State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Notre Dame vs. Michigan State game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Michigan State vs. Notre Dame Game Preview: Notre Dame takes home win streak into matchup with No. 20 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (5-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -2; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts No. 20 Michigan State aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Fighting Irish have gone 5-0 in home games. Notre Dame ranks eighth in the ACC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Laszewski averaging 7.8.

The Spartans play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 3-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Michigan State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laszewski is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Trey Wertz is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Notre Dame.

Joey Hauser is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds. Tyson Walker is averaging 15.6 points and 4.6 assists for Michigan State.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.