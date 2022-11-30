How to Watch Michigan State vs. Notre Dame Game Live Online on November 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the #20 Michigan State Spartans. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Michigan State Spartans

The Notre Dame vs. Michigan State game will be streaming on ESPN2

Michigan State vs. Notre Dame Game Preview: Notre Dame takes home win streak into matchup with No. 20 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (5-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -2; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts No. 20 Michigan State aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Fighting Irish have gone 5-0 in home games. Notre Dame ranks eighth in the ACC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Laszewski averaging 7.8.

The Spartans play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 3-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Michigan State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laszewski is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Trey Wertz is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Notre Dame.

Joey Hauser is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds. Tyson Walker is averaging 15.6 points and 4.6 assists for Michigan State.