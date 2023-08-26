2023 Navy vs. Notre Dame Game: How to Watch Live Without Cable

Who’s ready for some college football?! The first game of the NCAA football season begins with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish facing the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised from Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland (a fitting location for the Fighting Irish) where the two have played twice before. If you want to watch the game, it is airing exclusively on NBC, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service. Here’s all the info you need to get started:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Navy Midshipmen

When : Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Local TV : NBC

: NBC Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Navy Midshipmen game will be streaming on NBC.

Navy vs. Notre Dame Game Day Preview:

Well, here it comes! Notre Dame’s Coach Marcus Freeman is all smiles with his new quarterback, Sam Hartman, as they gear up for a face-off with Navy’s triple-option offense. This Saturday, No. 13 Notre Dame takes on Navy at Aviva Stadium (Dublin, Ireland) to kick off the season.

Freeman’s looking to hit the ground running in his second full year as head coach. Last year’s stumbles against Ohio State, Marshall, and Stanford are history. This time, there’s no room for slip-ups, even on Irish soil.

Hartman’s the new sheriff in town, and he’s bringing his A-game to a top-ranked football program in the nation. With 38 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions at Wake Forest last year, this grad transfer’s no rookie. He’s got three years of starting experience and holds the ACC record for career touchdown passes at 110. Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner are out; Hartman’s in.

Experience is Freeman’s mantra, and Hartman fits the bill. On the Navy side, Coach Brian Newberry’s gunning to disrupt Hartman’s rhythm. Newberry’s new in the head coach seat after Navy showed Ken Niumatalolo the door.

Hartman’s not alone in this journey. Freeman’s given the thumbs-up for Zeke Correll to snap that ball. Having a seasoned center’s always a plus.

Game history? Notre Dame’s been bossing Navy around, leading 81-13-1 and taking the last five wins. Remember last November? It was a nail-biter, with Notre Dame scraping out a 35-32 victory.

Dublin’s seen this matchup before. In 2012, Notre Dame crushed Navy 50-10 at Aviva Stadium. They did it again in 1996 with a 54-27 win at Croke Park. And hey, back then, the locals weren’t quite sure about all those Midshipmen push-ups.

Originally set for 2020, this showdown’s finally happening. Navy’s got their own QB questions. Senior Tai Lavatai’s stepping up, with Blake Horvath in the mix and Xavier Arline waiting. Navy’s itching for a strong start, after three consecutive season opener losses.

Speaking of Navy, they’re adding some twists to their playbook. Running back Daba Fofana’s not just about tackles and touchdowns; he’s a physics major and a cello player. Renaissance man, anyone?

Fast-forward to last year’s nail-biter. Freeman’s a fan of horror films, apparently. He re-watched the second half of that game against Navy on the flight to Dublin. They got outscored 19-0, and he’s not thrilled. No mistakes, no letting up - that’s the mantra.

Both teams hit Dublin, locked and loaded. Kickoff’s at 7:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. Eastern), so set your clocks. And don’t expect post-game sightseeing; they’re flying back right after. Looking ahead, Notre Dame’s got Tennessee State next Saturday, while Navy gets a breather.